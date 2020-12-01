Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.

Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

A feline now in the care of AlleyCats Alliance had to have its leg amputated after someone allegedly shot the cat with a pellet gun.

The cat had been limping around a rural property in Oliver for about a month before the homeowner managed to gain the trust of the grey feline.

After becoming friendly with the cat, the property owner managed to get the animal into a carrier and take it to Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

Following several X-rays, the vet discovered the cat had been limping because its knee had been shattered by a pellet and that other pellets were remaining in the animal’s body that was impossible to remove.

According to AlleyCats, the property owner affectionally named the feline Grey Man, who is now recovering after his surgery.

” Cats can live very happily with three legs and AlleyCats gave the go-ahead for the amputation,” stated Theresa Nolet, vice president of AlleyCats.

GreyMan is doing well and is able to live a healthy life even with the other pellets lodged in his body, but he will have to be an indoor cat as he is at a disadvantage and could be an easy target for predators.

“This is where the heartbreak ends for Grey Man, he is now pain-free. We are now looking for a wonderful home indoors where he will be loved and cared for,” said Nolet.

AlleyCats is also hoping for donations to help cover the cost of Grey Man’s surgery.

Donations can be made by using PayPal, www.alleycatsalliance.org or by snail mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

READ MORE: AlleyCats in ‘Trouble’ and looking for donations

READ MORE: Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony
Next story
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Just Posted

grapes.
Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.
Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

This is the third year Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz have picked up cans in the backcountry and donated the proceeds to COSAR. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
Kelowna couple cleans forests for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz donated $3,200 to COSAR

Lights will be on display for the annual Candy Cane Lane in Rutland until Jan. 1. - Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane to celebrate a decade of holiday lights

The event will run from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, 2021

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Join Rob Dinwoodie and bandmates for a Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 11 and 12 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Center. Seating is cabaret style on the stage for an intimate concert. (Contributed)
North Okanagan cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Cowboy Christmas streamed Dec. 11-25

Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best lit houses make up annual tradition

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood during this pandemic. (Facebook photo)
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

Most Read