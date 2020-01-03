Caution urged as bear spotted in North Okanagan neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

A bear has been spotted several times in the last several days in East Hill.

A number of Vernon residents have seen the bear near Mutrie Dog Park, Silver Star Elementary and Hillview Golf Course.

“He’s little, he’s not very big,” commented one spectator, who caught a video of the bear Thursday.

“We’ve had sightings of a fuzzy friend in Mutrie Dog Park! Please use caution while in this area,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states. “If a bear is spotted contact the Conservation Office at 1-877-952-7277 to file a report.”

Bears have also been spotted in Armstrong.

Although many think the bears should be hibernating, it’s not unusual to see them out in the winter.

“Contrary to popular belief bears are not true hibernators like ground squirrels etc.,” said Dean Trumbley, of Kamloops, an outdoor enthusiast, hunter and host of Bushnell’s Trigger Effect. “It is not uncommon for bears to wake up, roll around and even go for small walk-abouts. So this isn’t an anomaly.”

