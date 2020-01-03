Caution urged as bear spotted in North Okanagan neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

A bear has been spotted several times in the last several days in East Hill.

A number of Vernon residents have seen the bear near Mutrie Dog Park, Silver Star Elementary and Hillview Golf Course.

“He’s little, he’s not very big,” commented one spectator, who caught a video of the bear Thursday.

“We’ve had sightings of a fuzzy friend in Mutrie Dog Park! Please use caution while in this area,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states. “If a bear is spotted contact the Conservation Office at 1-877-952-7277 to file a report.”

Bears have also been spotted in Armstrong.

Although many think the bears should be hibernating, it’s not unusual to see them out in the winter.

“Contrary to popular belief bears are not true hibernators like ground squirrels etc.,” said Dean Trumbley, of Kamloops, an outdoor enthusiast, hunter and host of Bushnell’s Trigger Effect. “It is not uncommon for bears to wake up, roll around and even go for small walk-abouts. So this isn’t an anomaly.”

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

Estonian mixed doubles curling team practicing in Kelowna this week

The two took the chance to practice on the same ice they will be playing on for the tournament

Snowfall warnings issued for Central Okanagan

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected overnight

Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005: Report

Report said 21,400 students took a course at the college in the past year

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans Canada Highway is closed in both… Continue reading

Caution urged as bear spotted in North Okanagan neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read