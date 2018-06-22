Celebrate Canada Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Whether you choose to create a chalk art masterpiece, paint at an easel outdoors, make your own canvas flag to wave proudly or simply explore the exhibitions on view, the Kelowna Art Gallery has you covered this Canada Day.

On Sunday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the gallery will be open to the public for a full day of special hands-on art activities and visual art exploration.

This includes free access to the exhibition spaces in the gallery, which currently includes is A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy, which presents more than 60 paintings, drawings, and etchings that span more than 500 years of visual art from such well-known artists such as Gustave Courbet, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Peter Paul Rubens and Vincent van Gogh.

“Canada Day is such a huge celebration in our community,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“This year we decided to organize a bigger, more art-filled event than ever before, so that every child, teen, adult, and senior who stops by the gallery can take part and celebrate Canada Day creatively.”

The celebration of Canada Day at the KAG extends beyond the gallery walls as the public is invited to get creative with their choice of painting at an easel, creating chalk art, drawing, or fashioning their very own canvas flag that they can take home.

Those activities will be set up on the patio and grassy areas surrounding the gallery for children, families, and members of the public.

Those interested in painting their own canvas flag are encouraged to come by earlier in the day as supplies are limited.

The art gallery will also accept non-perishable food donations to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. These donations will be collected at the event.

The Canada Day festivities are made possible through paint donations from Benjamin Moore Kelowna and the canvas used for the Canada flag artwork by Opus Art Supplies.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water St. in downtown Kelowna, www.kelownaartgallery.com.

