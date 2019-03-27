The star of the show at the annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival. (Submitted photo - Western News)

Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

It’s shuckin’ time again.

The annual springtime Osoyoos Oyster Festival is returning for it’s eighth edition April 24 to 28.

Organizers say no other event in the region offers so many opportunities to indulge in premium oysters from around the world, paired with the award-winning wines, beers, ciders and spirits for which the Okanagan is internationally renowned.

They say the year’s festival is additionally noteworthy for being the first to fall under the direction of Jon and Anne-Marie Crofts, owners of Kelowna’s Codfather’s Seafood Market.

The Crofts have been newly entrusted with the festival by Destination Osoyoos, which produced it in previous years. The Crofts have been deeply involved with the festival from the beginning, sourcing all of its oysters from Codfather’s roster of global suppliers.

“Anne-Marie and I are delighted to be collaborating with some of the South Okanagan’s most talented food, drink and hospitality professionals to bring an exciting celebration of oysters, seafood and beverages to Osoyoos and Oliver,” said Jon in a news release. “When these treasures of the sea are paired with the amazing wines, ciders, beers and spirits of the South Okanagan, the reason this event exists becomes clear.

READ ALSO: Oysters the pearl of Osoyoos festival

“We look forward to welcoming guests from the region and beyond — as well as some of the best ethical- and sustainable-seafood harvesters on the West Coast — to our wonderful valley.”

A wine pairing competition will also take place during the festival with an expert panel of judges determining which South Okanagan wines pair best with oysters.

READ ALSO: Osoyoos Oyster Fest a shucking good time

Results of the Oyster Wine Competition will be announced during the Seafood Soiree at Watermark Beach Resort on April 27. A complete list of scheduled events and additional information can be found at osoyoosoysterfestival.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Celebrating the oyster and the vine at the annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival coming in April. (Submitted photo - Western News)

Serving up a generous helping of oysters at last year’s Osoyoos Oyster Festival. (Submitted photo - Western News)

Previous story
Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year
Next story
Tories seek investigation into leak of Trudeau-JWR clash over top court choice

Just Posted

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Okangan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

Most Read