The Central Green site in Kelowna.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna city council has approved the third phase of the Central Green project, clearing the way for 55 new homes and what’s being called the largest urban park in the city.

A week after delaying a permit on a different project in Central Green, Kelowna council approved the final development permit for what’s called Urbana, the third and final phase of the development.

Last week’s decision had council disappointed in the lack of high-rises at the project, however council had no problem today with the height of the project, which is at the back of the site, off of Richter.

Builder the Mission Group says it is transforming a previously empty lot “into a sustainable community featuring heritage-inspired architecture, urban living and an expansive five-acre park.”

More than 160 homes have been sold in less than two years since Mission Group broke ground on Central Green One in 2016. Upon full buildout, Mission Group will have completed 225 new homes in the project.

During December’s City of Kelowna budget deliberations, council allocated another $1.35 million towards the construction of Phase 2 of Rowcliffe Park. The total park value is estimated just over $3 million. Over 40 per cent of Central Green’s land area is reserved for Kelowna’s largest urban park which is being developed by the City of Kelowna.

Construction on the park will start in spring 2018.

The park will feature a perimeter walking circuit, a children’s playground, a fenced off-leash dog park, community gardens, a stage for performing arts and a field area for informal games of soccer, Frisbee, volleyball and football and picnics.

“This is an exciting moment for us, for many years the site lay bare,” said Randy Shier, president of Mission Group. “We had a vision to turn an empty lot into the new hub of Kelowna. Now with Urbana coming to fruition, we are seeing the vision become reality.”

Artist’s rendition of the park in Central Green. - Image: Mission Group

