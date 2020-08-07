Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Jobs are slowly beginning to come back in the Central Okanagan.

According to a Statistics Canada report released Friday, Aug. 7, the Kelowna census metropolitan area’s unemployment rate decreased in the month of July for the first time since November 2019, when the employment rate sat at 3.8 per cent. The Kelowna CMA contains the entire Central Okanagan from Peachland through Lake Country.

Now, the region is celebrating a 0.2 percentage point decrease to a 10 per cent unemployment rate.

The decrease amounts to around 3,600 jobs added to the workforce over the month of July for a total of around 99,200 workers. In February, before the pandemic reached its height in B.C. the region had nearly 104,000 workers.

The local labour force — identified as those who are either employed or looking for work — also saw roughly a 3,800 person increase since June.

A total of 11,000 people remain unemployed in the Central Okanagan, an increase of around 200 since June and over 6,000 since February.

The Central Okanagan’s jobless rate remains below the Canadian average which sits at 10.9 per cent as of July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June and sliding further away from the record-high 13.7 per cent in May.

Canada’s labour market gained 419,000 jobs last month as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

