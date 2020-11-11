Central Okanagan Board of Education chairperson re-elected

Moyra Baxter was unanimous choice of trustees to serve 9th consecutive term as head of the school board

Moyra Baxter has been re-elected for another term as chairperson of the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Baxter was appointed with unanimous consent from the other trustees to serve as board chair, a position she occupied from 2002-2008 and then since 2012.

She was first elected as a trustee in 1996.

Baxter was elected at the board of education annual general meeting held Tuesday night, prior to the regular board meeting.

“I appreciate the support and will continue to do the best I can, and hope by the end of this school year we will be back to what we used to think of as normal, ” Baxter said, reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school system.

Also elected by unanimous consent to each serve a term as board of education vice-chair for the next year were trustees Chantelle Desrosiers and Rolli Cacchioni.

In her year-end report to the board, Baxter reflected on how the pandemic as affected the school system over the last 8 1/2 months, the adjustments that staff, teachers, students and parents have faced.

“I didn’t even know what a Zoom meeting was and now it has become a way of life for us,” she noted.

She cited the Remembrance Day ceremonies staged by schools on Tuesday as an example of resourcefulness of teachers and students to overcome the public health safety restrictions to engage in meaningful and inventive events to reflect on and recognize those who died fighting for our country.

“I feel lucky to be living in B.C. and to be part of the Central Okanagan school community, ” Baxter said.

Other committee appointments made at the school board AGM included:

• B.C. School Trustees Association representative: Norah Bowman; alternate – Lee-Ann Tiede

• B.C. Public School Employers Association council representative: Chantelle Desrosiers; alternate – Julia Fraser

• Education & Student Services Committee chair: Norah Bowman

• Finance & Audit Committee chair: Lee-Ann Tiede

• Planning & Facilities Committee chair: Chantelle Desrosiers

• Policy Committee chair: Julia Fraser • Executive Staff Management Committee: Julia Fraser