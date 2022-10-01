Central Okanagan childcare spaces expanding

A provincial investment of more than $28.9 million on seven childcare projects undertaken by Central Okanagan Public Schools in partnership with local stakeholders will create 602 new childcare spaces in the school district.

Among the seven daycare projects, five are under construction, one is in the procurement stage and one is in the design-development stage. All are scheduled for completion by the fall of 2023.

For each project, the province has awarded a $3,000,000 grant for construction costs.

Leading the way is the $4,515,375 childcare project at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country, which will be operated by YMCA, providing 81 childcare spaces.

In a staff report to the school district planning and facilities committee, the childcare spaces expansion reflects both a need for additional childcare spaces and a willingness from community partners – YMCA, Boys and Girls Club Okanagan and Clubhouse – to provide the services to families for before- and after-school care.

The current status of the other six childcare projects:

• Black Mountain Elementary: 92 childcare spaces, construction completed spring 2023

• Ecole Okanagan Mission Secondary: 82 spaces, construction completed spring 2023

• Anne McClymont Elementary: 92 spaces, construction completed summer 2023

• North Glenmore Elementary – 92 spaces, construction completed summer 2023

• Ellison Elementary – 81 spaces, construction completed fall 2023

• Ecole Hudson Elementary – 92 spaces, construction completed fall 2023

READ MORE: Kelowna school tests seamless childcare pilot project

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChildcareOkanaganSchools