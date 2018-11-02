Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers gets international acknowledgement

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has been recognized internationally.

Crime Stoppers International hosted its 39th Annual Conference in the Hague, Netherlands. The theme of the conference was Creating Alliances Against Crime, convening professionals in government, private industry, media, the public and law enforcement to address the challenges and opportunities that exist in fighting crime.

Each year, Crime Stoppers International recognizes a number of individuals, programs, activities and campaigns from around the world for excellence and for their contribution to the achievement of the Crime Stoppers International vision – to help stop, solve and prevent crime globally.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners, who were announced at an Awards Presentation Ceremony held in conjunction with the 2018 Crime Stoppers International Annual Conference in front of an international audience of Crime Stoppers delegates and distinguished guests,” said Gerry Guiltenane, program co-ordinator of the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

“We are very pleased to announce that the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers program won the award for Best Public Service Announcement on “How Crime Stoppers works.”

This video production was created and produced with the assistance of a Kelowna company “Beachtek” operated by Harry Kaufmann and videographer Antonio Battista.

You can view this video at www.crimestoppers.net.

