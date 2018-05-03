Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers take home awards

The Kelowna program won awards during an annual training symposium

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers received four awards as part of the Crime Stoppers annual training symposium.

BC Crime Stoppers recently held the symposium in Victoria, April 26 to 28. Twenty-three programs from across B.C. attended the event which featured presentations on cyber crime, human trafficking and child exploitation, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

As part of the event, an award ceremony was held to recognize the achievements of the various Crime Stopper programs and their community partners.

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers program was the recipient of the Milestone Award, Community Partner Media Award, BC Crime Stoppers President’s Award and Corporate Sponsor Award.

For more information contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers@shaw.ca or call 250-470-6215.

