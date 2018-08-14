Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland crews are assisting the BC Wildfire Service

Firefighters from Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country are assisting BC Wildfire Service crew combat fires around the province.

Travis Whiting, fire chief with the Kelowna detachment, said a bush truck, three firefighters and a deputy chief will join the command team that is tasked with protecting Fort St. James. The Shovel Lake fire is estimated to be 50,800 hectares in size.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

Two Peachland firefighters and a water tender truck have been assisting wildfire crews in the Fraser Lake area since Sunday, said Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig.

Lake Country crews have also been helping out, with two firefighters and a water tender supporting the sprinkler protection unit in the Burns Lake area, west of Prince George, said deputy fire chief Brent Penner.

West Kelowna did not send crews due to staffing and due to other districts in the region sending crews, said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brouland.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.