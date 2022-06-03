Central Okanagan Food Bank gets big baby boost

On top of baby supplies and formula, $3,000 also donated

It’s an annual spring tradition at the Central Okanagan Food Bank that Gary Bennett arrives with a wide variety of baby supplies, but this year with inflation skyrocketing and the recent baby formula recall, the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

All the supplies go to the food bank’s ‘Tiny Bundles Program’, providing some much-needed stability during this tough time. This program supports pregnant women and families who have babies up to one year old.

“We have a lot of new parents who rely on us for these formulas, and scarcity makes this situation nerve-racking for them,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank Director of Operations Kevin Smith.

More than 40 families currently access their Tiny Bundles Program, and this generous lot of formula will help ease the minds of many local parents.

On top of the baby supplies, The Gary Bennett Family Fund donated $3,000 to the food bank’s ‘No Hungry Children Program’. This fund also supports many other programs around Kelowna including Gateway Scholarships, Strive Scholarships, school breakfast programs, and aid to the Central Okanagan Salvation Army.

