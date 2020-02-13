Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

The Central Okanagan housing market is off to a strong start in 2020, according to a report by the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA).

According to the report, 375 residential unit sales were recorded in January 2020 with the average unit selling for $522,163.

“Housing markets in BC are off to a strong start in 2020,” said BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson.

“We expect a much more typical year of home sales in 2020 as markets recover from the policy-induced slowdown of the past two years.”

READ MORE: Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent over 20 years

Province wide, a total of 4,426 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in January 2020, an increase of 23.7 per cent from the 3,579 units sold in Janunary 2019.

The average MLS residential price in BC was $725,370, a 9.1 per cent increase from $664,633 recorded the year prior. Total sales dollar volume in Jan. was $3.2 billion, a 35 per cent increase over 2019.

At the same time, total MLS listings fell 12.6 per cent to 25,790 units compared to the same month last year. The ratio of sales to active residential listings increased to 17.2 per cent from just 12.1 per cent last January.

“While many markets are showing strong signs of recovery, the struggling forestry sector is having a clear impact on housing demand, particularly in the north and parts of Vancouver Island,” added Ogmundson.

Here is the complete breakdown for the year-over-year per cent change.

READ MORE: Average real estate prices in Kelowna jumped by 70 per cent between 2012-2018 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near North Okanagan home
Next story
Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Just Posted

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

Most Read