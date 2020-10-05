Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks educators on World Teacher’s Day

“You inspire us all, now more than ever”

Today marks World Teacher’s Day, a day that’s held annually on Oct. 5 to thank educators for their hard work and dedication to academia.

Moyra Baxter, board chairperson with Central Okanagan Public Schools said the board is grateful for the multitude of teachers in the system and went on to thank them for their hard work amid COVID-19.

“This year, as we see teachers easing anxiety, demonstrating courage and adapting to changes, we appreciate their dedication to their calling even more,” said Baxter.

“In the spring of this year, many families gained a new understanding of the talent, patience and skill that goes into teaching young people. As we got everyone back into the classrooms this fall teachers were on the front lines of organizing, planning and helping students adjust to new safety measures.”

Baxter said teachers are moving students past a sense of crisis and onward to essential learning, working hard to connect families to classrooms, often going above and beyond to make sure each student can meet their potential.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

