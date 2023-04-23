Central Okanagan SAR rescues hikers by boat

A pair of female hikers called for help after one was injured

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted two campers this morning after an injury made hiking out difficult.

COSAR was called in by RCMP to assist two female campers from Buchan Bay on the east shore of Okanagan Lake.

The women tried to tend to the injury themselves overnight, but when morning came the pair decided to call for help.

The search team responded with a rescue boat, the Sweatman, and four members. Two other members remained at incident command.

The campers were taken by the boat team to Peachland Yacht Club where an ambulance was waiting for the injured party to take her to Kelowna General Hospital.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganSearch and Rescue