Central Okanagan School District office on Hollywood Road in Kelowna. (File)

Central Okanagan school board approves policy to make menstrual products available for students

The policy was approved at a board meeting Wednesday night

It will now be easier for students to access menstrual products in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

On Wednesday night, the Central Okanagan Board of Education approved a new policy that will provide the health products free of charge in washrooms at all local public schools.

READ MORE: Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

The decision follows a ministerial order issued by the B.C. government last April that stated all B.C. public schools must provide students menstrual products by the end of 2019. There are currently 43 schools located in the Central Okanagan school district.

The motion to adopt the policy was moved by school trustee Lee-Ann Tiede and seconded by trustee Julia Fraser during the board meeting.

Despite the approval, the district has already been providing the health products in certain schools since last April.

According to Plan International Canada, 33 per cent of women in the country have struggled to buy menstrual products for themselves or their dependants at some point in their life.

