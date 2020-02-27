The Central Okanagan school board has cancelled a trip to Europe over concerns about the Coronavirus. (File Photo)

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Okanagan Mission Secondary School students won’t be going on an overseas trip to Europe due to the coronavirus.

Central Okanagan school board trustees decided to cancel the trip at the request of the school’s principal and staff during a school board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Board trustee Moyra Baxter said the decision to cancel the trip wasn’t made easily.

READ MORE: Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

“Many of the students had been planning this trip for three years,” said Baxter.

“This would’ve been the last school trip for Grade 12 students before they graduate. The cancellation is very upsetting for all the students and teachers who were planning to go.”

As part of the trip, students were planning to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 people have become infected from the virus in Italy alone, while 81,000 people have been infected worldwide.

In Canada, 19 people have now contracted the virus case, including 7 people in B.C.

Earlier this month, Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, issued a letter to parents outlining steps their families can take to avoid contracting the virus.

Baxter said parents are likely to be refunded for cancelling the trip.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can visit the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan climate report projects hotter summers, more wildfires

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Brea Lake: Leading the Okanagan into the future

She is the chief executive officer for Accelerate Okanagan

Rockets stay hot with 5-4 win over Cougars

The Rockets collected seven of a possible eight points on their road trip

Central Okanagan school board approves $75 increase for school bus fees

Parents will now have to fork out $300 for each child taking a school bus in 2020/2021

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

WATCH: Okanagan climate report projects hotter summers, more wildfires

Okanagan residents should get ready for hotter and drier summers, including the… Continue reading

Dust advisory for Vernon… again

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Hours trimmed at Vernon pool to cover costs of new lifeguard

To cover costs of additional lifeguard hours recreation services changes pool and fee schedule

MP: Looming trade issue with Australia could adversely impact Canadian wineries

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray urging federal government act

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

SPCA seeks support to give Merillo a chance at a happy life

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

Most Read