Central Okanagan school buses to remain parked through the summer

The board of education made the decision to nix bus services on Wednesday

As Central Okanagan students begin a partial return to classes on June 1, school buses will be joining them.

The board of education made the decision to nix bus services Wednesday (May 27), as School District 23 staff recommended, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Staff said the suggestion came on the heels of “numerous operational and safety factors as well as the part-time nature of in-school programming for the remainder of the school year.”

Transportation fees for the year have been cut by 30 per cent and the additional costs will be refunded to parents.

The district will, however, continue providing transportation for special needs students.

The board also heard several bus drivers are assisting schools by providing cleaning services — and with students returning to classes, the district said the need for those services will increase.

Over 5,500 students were taking the bus to school in the Central Okanagan before the pandemic hit.

