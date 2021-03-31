Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)

Central Okanagan School District amps up mask distribution

Classrom mask wearing required; order impacts all Grade 4-12 students

The Central Okanagan School District is making more adjustments to school attendance public health regulations as mandated this week by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry’s ‘circuit breaker’ clampdown that has closed indoor restaurant dining, Whistler ski resort and restricted travel outside health authority regions, has also impacted public schools.

New regulations call for students in Grade 4-12 to wear masks at all times when at school. Previously, middle school and high school students were required to wear masks on the school grounds but not in the classrooms.

But with that change and the expansion to include elementary grades, school district superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal said school principals and staff were called together Tuesday morning (March 30) to begin the process of adapting their staff and students to the mask policy change.

Kaardal said the school district has also placed an order for additional masks.

READ MORE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

“We were anticipating this to some extent and had 2,000 masks in reserve but because of the increased inclusion of elementary grades, we have ordered a further 2,000 to provide students,” Kaardal said.

Without a firm timeline on when those masks arrive, Kaardal says the school district is asking parents to assist in providing face masks where possible in the interim.

The school district otherwise is awaiting specific changes to the health and safety guidelines for K-12 settings which will inform any further updated safety practices.

Kaardal is also anticipating a shift in focus to frontline school staff being vaccinated since being declared as essential workers under the provincial vaccination guidelines.

“It is the most effective tool in our tool kit and we hope the current vaccine supply issues can be resolved as quickly as possible so our staff can be vaccinated,” Kaardal.

“We know there has been a bit of a hiccup with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but hopefully that is resolved soon and we can sort through the vaccination process.”

With a 95 per cent attendance rate and the pandemic impact limited to individual exposures that generally have occurred outside the school system, Kaardal said he has started to receive inquiries from U.S. school administrators who in many cases have been unable to open their schools since September.

Beyond public health policies adopted at the provincial and Interior Health region levels, Kaardal said school district operations, administration and teaching staff have been courageous in their efforts to reduce or stop COVID transmissions in schools.

“People are called upon to go to work every day, to work with other groups of people, with colleagues, and follow strict protocols faced with a COVID-19 pandemic that seems invisible and spreads, and has spread in other settings in particular,” he said.

“That takes courage to do and do it every day, despite feeling fatigued and worry and hearing all the constant news media reports out there, and they show up every day for work. I am incredibly proud of our team.”

ALSO READ: Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District amps up mask distribution

Classrom mask wearing required; order impacts all Grade 4-12 students

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Driver who allegedly led Kelowna Mounties on chaotic pursuit arrested

Driver allegedly refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan, headed north

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of six helped to rescue three men, two Kelowna residents and one from the Sicamous area who, after spending the night in a ravine between the Owlhead and Blue Lake cabins, were airlifted to safety on Monday, March 29, 2021. (File photo)
Two Kelowna sledders among party rescued after night on mountains near Sicamous

Call made to search and rescue after one of the men didn’t show up for work

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu said his sidewalk patio not only provided guests with outdoor seating, it also served as a downtown attraction for locals and tourists last summer. (File photo)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Most Read