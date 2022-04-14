Central Okanagan School District appoints new secretary-treasurer

Central Okanagan Public Schools has announced the appointment of a new secretary-treasurer CFO.

Delta Carmichael is appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of her predecessor Ryan Stierman, who left the post last month to pursue other career opportunities and was widely applauded for the role he played in helping steer trustees and the school administrative team through some difficult issues.

Carmichael, who was the assistant secretary-treasurer, begins her new job Thursday (April 14).

“The Board of Education has worked closely with Mrs. Carmichael for several years, especially at budget time,” said Central Okanagan Board of Education chair Moyra Baxter.

Kevin Kaardal, Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO, added Carmichael has been a well-respected and important member of the leadership team in the district for many years.

“She has led our budget development process for the past four years, giving our community a clear understanding of the district’s priorities. Delta’s varied experience and significant relationships with staff and the community will serve the district well, and I look forward to working closely with her,” Kaardal said.

Carmichael said she looks forward to taking on her new position and continue having a role with the school district senior management team.

She worked as a Chartered Professional Accountant with Grant Thornton, LLP in Kelowna before joining Central Okanagan Public Schools in 2006.

She has served the district as the finance manager as well as assistant secretary-treasurer.

Carmichael was also the acting secretary-treasurer/CFO for the district for a period in the fall of 2021.

In another pending school district administrative change, director of operations Mitch Van Allen has announced his intent to retire, effective as of August.

Van Allen has worked for the school district for the past eight years, guiding the building, renovation and maintenance of schools and district sites.

Baxter called Van Allen “an incredible asset” to the school district administration team.

“We are going to miss him and wish him all the best in the future,” Baxter said.

Kaardal echoed Baxter’s sentiments, thanking Van Allen for his contribution to the school district.

“Mitch and his team maintained safe, inspirational places to learn and work, delivering time and again with prudence and excellence,” Kaardal said.

“He has also responded to unforeseen emergencies caused by fire and floods, and in all cases managed them expertly so there was minimal disruption to learning and school operations.”

For his part, Van Allen said: “It’s been a privilege to work with the board, the staff, and the community to support safe and functional learning environments for students.”

During his tenure, Van Allen has worked proactively with other education government stakeholders to procure funding for two middle schools and one secondary school, along with a major addition to a secondary school.

He also oversaw the relocation and construction of the current school district office on Hollywood Road.

He was also cited for his efforts to collaborate with students and the community, reflecting their input in the design of new schools that demonstrate best practices in creating 21st-century learning principles.

