Student council is encouraging its students to participate in daily challenges. (File)

Central Okanagan School District student council challenges classmates

Student council is promoting distance interactions, self-care and continuous education with daily activities for 23 days

The Central Okanagan School District’s student council has offered some social challenges for their fellow students amid trying times.

As most students in the district continue learning from home, the council is promoting distance interactions, self- care and continuous education with daily activities for 23 days beginning April 20.

“Our hope as a council is to have our community grow together while we’re apart,” said Mckinley Kemp, co-president of the district student council. “We aspire to spark joy, inspiration, and support for each other in these difficult times. This is still our year and we’ll get through this together.”

Some of the upcoming challenges include demonstrations of physical activity, showcasing school spirit with ‘crazy clothes’ and school colours, and sharing of artistic creations.

A list of challenges for the week will be posted to the Instagram page @districtstudentcouncil23 on April 19 and information is also available at sd23.bc.ca.

Students can post their experiences to social media with the tag #SD23challenge. The district encourages students to tag three others in the posts.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

READ MORE: Kelowna couple back home after being stranded in Holland America cruise

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic
Next story
COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

Just Posted

Kelowna council to vote on another policy-breaking pot shop

City staff is recommending non-support as it would be within 500m of two already-approved stores

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from downtown Kelowna residence

Seven people were taken into RCMP custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation

Central Okanagan School District student council challenges classmates

Student council is promoting distance interactions, self-care and continuous education with daily activities for 23 days

Kelowna couple back home after being stranded in Holland America cruise

The couple was among 842 passengers in MS Maasdam

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen job cuts are permanent, administrator says

Positions were cut in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen begins mosquito control program

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has begun its Nuisance Mosquito Control… Continue reading

Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic

Second annual event for LGBTQ+ youth is tentatively set for June 27.

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Most Read