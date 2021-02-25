Every new portable added to a Central Okanagan public school adds a $250,000 cost to the school district budget. (File photo)

Central Okanagan School District to seek greater public advocacy support

Trustees want ministry of education to address ‘dire straits’ regarding school space crunch

Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to enlist school parents and local education partners and stakeholders in a public advocacy movement to try to influence provincial government capital school funding priorities.

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has approved an strategic outline plan to engage local support for solutions, namely building new schools or updating existing ones, to counter the dire straits facing the school district with all the senior secondary schools projected to be maxed out for enrolment by 2025.

“We need to get out the message that we are in trouble as a school district for available (student space) and we need the ministry of education to start responding now,” said Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer/CFO of the school district.

“We need the community to rally around us as we are running out of time to get these (capital) approvals…we are in dire straits as a school district to accommodate 21st century education demands with a lack of space to be able to educate our students.”

Stierman said while that message may be broadly understood within the school district communities, that message is not getting through to the politicians in Victoria.

“We are completely dependent on government and we we need them to start approving schools now to accommodate students in the future,” he said.

READ MORE: No readily available options for replacing Rutland Middle School

READ MORE: More portables, rising enrolment ongoing reality for Central Okanagan schools

The advocacy policy comes as the board has struggled in recent weeks to address student enrolment exceeding capacity at École Kelowna Secondary.

Identified capital projects for the school district include the need for Rutland Middle and Glenmore Elementary replacement schools; new secondary schools on the Westside and Glenmore along with a new Wilden elementary; and school additions for École Dr. Knox Middle and Constable Neil Bruce Middle.

Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, noted the ministry of education has funded two new Central Okanagan middle schools in the past five years, but approvals for additional school needs “are not coming fast enough” to keep up with the population growth.

“It is not that we are not grateful for what capital funding has been approved, but the reality is setting in we could face taking up sports field space to put up portables and there is no guarantee civic governments would allow bylaw variances for us to do that,” Kaardal said.

Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers Association, said while she understands the school needs in the Central Okanagan, she worries there is only so much money to go round to meet the capital funding needs of all B.C. school districts.

“It was the NDP’s mandate when they were elected to eliminate all school portables, but now that they have taken over they see the needs across the province as huge and there are only so many dollars that can go to education,” Bauhart said.

Bauhart said she is also “tremendously concerned” increased capital spending will come at the expense of cutting existing school operational costs, which impacts programs needed for students.

To that point, trustee Chantelle Desrosiers responded that each portable required absorbs a $250,00o cost to the school district budget, money that could otherwise be spent on student programs if the portables were not needed.

“So you can see how it is a bit of a double-edged sword,” she noted.

Speaking to the increase of social media awareness, trustee Norah Bowman felt there is a greater residual impact if parents and stakeholders write letters to their MLAs or to the provincial government rather than relying on social media vehicles such as Twitter or emails.

“Letter writing campaigns have a greater impact and show community support for our needs in a way that can’t easily be ignored,” Bowman said.

“A volume of letters sent to government tell them we watch, we vote and the wider community is paying attention to this.”

More specific advocacy strategies will be addressed by the board of education as required with the overall strategy to be reviewed by trustees at the first September meeting each year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police
Next story
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Just Posted

Royal LePage Place, along with the adjacent Jim Lind Arena are the two ice arenas operated by the City of West Kelowna..—Image credit: contributed
21-year-old ammonia chiller at Jim Lind Arena to be replaced

West Kelowna is the recipient of a provincial grant to replace the ammonia chiller

Highway 5 pictured at Zopkios Southbound, Feb. 25 morning. (DriveBC)
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Up to 30 cm of snow expected by Friday (Feb. 26) morning

Every new portable added to a Central Okanagan school adds a $250,000 cost to the school district budget. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District to seek greater public advocacy support

Trustees want ministry of education to address ‘dire straits’ regarding school space crunch

This historic photo is of Queensway Street in 1958, which used to be the off-ramp for the ferry to West Kelowna. To the right is the historic Willow Inn, which served as the Greyhound Bus terminal for years, in addition to being a popular restaurant and working man’s pub. It was also a strip bar and not exactly the tamest place in town. It once stood at 235 Queensway Ave. in Kelowna before being demolished in 2009. (Steven James photo)
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Queensway off-ramp circa 1958

Paul Lenz.
Top 40 over 40: Paul Lenz

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 to 20 appear to be trending down for all local health areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Colours on COVID-19 map getting lighter for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Number of new weekly cases reported by BC Centre for Disease Control drop throughout region

The husband wife team of Brett Turner and Olivia Fobert are the bakers and makers behind Joy Road Catering who are opening up a pop up bakeshop this May in the former Craft Kitchen. (Facebook)
Pop-up bakeshop opening in downtown Penticton

Joy Road Catering’s Bakeshop will be offering breads, pastries, lunch bowls and a marketplace

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh

‘“We will vote to keep the government going’

Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted
$695K grant to get Vernon rink ready for next season

Provincial funding will go toward replacing chiller at Centennial Outdoor Rink

Smoke dissipates as fire crews respond to smoke that was billowing from a residential building in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Salmon Arm about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents displaced following Salmon Arm apartment fire

Crews were called to the scene at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A chocolate banana cream pie, similar to the smaller version pictured, baked by the Shuswap Pie Company’s Tovah Shantz, fetched $5,000 in this year’s Heritage Week pie auction fundraiser for R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. (Shuswap Pie Company photo)
Made-in-Shuswap pie fetches $5,000 in fundraiser

Heritage Week pie auction raises $51,500 for R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

BC49 logo
$75K lotto ticket sold in Vernon

Check your tickets, someone is winning big through the BC/49

Most Read