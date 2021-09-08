Central Okanagan sees uptick in jab rates after vax card announcement

The upcoming vaccine card mandate seems to have increased vaccination rates in the region

Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Vaccination rates in the Central Okanagan have increased in the wake of the province’s vaccine passport mandate, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The percentage of eligible people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased four percentage points from 77 per cent on Aug. 10 to 81 per cent on Sept. 3. The percentage of vaccinated population aged 12 and up who have their second dose increased seven percentage points from 66 per cent on Aug. 10 to 73 per cent on Sept.

Rutland, Lake Country and rural areas have the lowest vaccination rates in the Central Okanagan region. Seventy-seven per cent of people aged 12 and up in Lake Country and Rutland have their first dose. Only 75 per cent of people aged 12 and up in the rural Central Okanagan have their first dose.

Glenmore and the Okanagan Mission have the region’s highest first-dose vaccination rate of 85 per cent. Downtown Kelowna comes second with 83 per cent.

Despite the increase in people getting their COVID-19 vaccines, the Central Okanagan region still remain below the provincial average. Several areas in the Interior Health region are also significantly below the average, with Enderby at 66 per cent and Creston at 68 per cent.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 13, B.C. residents will need to present proof of vaccination status to get inside restaurants, movie theatres, casinos and buildings where public services are provided. They can download a digital vaccine card through the B.C. government’s websiteor print a physical copy.

By Oct. 24, residents must be fully vaccinated to access some events, services and businesses.

