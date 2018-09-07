Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP gets promotion in shadow cabinet shuffle

Dan Albas is Conservative’s new Innovation, Science, Economic Development and Internal Trade critic

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has a new job in the federal Conservative shadow cabinet.

Albas, his party’s former small business critic, was moved to Innovation, Science, Economic Development and Internal Trade critic’s portfolio Friday in a shadow cabinet shuffle by party leader Andrew Sheer.

Albas, first elected in 2011, said he is excited with the move, describing it as an expansion of his role in the shadow cabinet.

“Earlier this week I was learning about a new green diesel refinery being built in Western Canada that has strong ties to the Okanagan using wood waste combined with bio-solids and natural gas to produced a cleaner burning diesel fuel that creates new opportunities environmentally and economically,” he said.

“This new portfolio has come along at a perfect time and I look forward to this work in Ottawa.”

The shuffle will see two new MPs added to the Opposition party’s shadow cabinet, and 10 of the existing critics have been given new roles.

Scheer made the move as he and his party prepared a return to Parliament in for the fall session.

