Between September 2019 and February 2020, Urban Matters CCC will facilitate a research project that will assess childcare needs and current childcare challenges in six Central Okanagan communities. (File)

Central Okanagan to have childcare needs assessed by study

Childcare to be examined in Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland

A study is going to be taking a look at childcare needs and current childcare challenges in six Central Okanagan communities.

Between September 2019 and February 2020, a study called Care For Our Kids will examine the state of childcare in Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland.

“It was important to undertake a project that spanned the Central Okanagan. We are aware that there is crossover in childcare between communities and are looking to interpret those trends and assess the gaps in care,” said Tom Clark, community recreation coordinator and project facilitator from the City of Kelowna.

Urban Matters CCC, a community development company, will facilitate the research project. It will result in an action plan to be used as a resource to help the communities advocate to B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) for future childcare needs.

“We are excited about the diverse, community, collaborative support around this important project and we are eager to hear from childcare providers and guardians to understand — to an even greater extent — the successes and challenges that exist within our Central Okanagan communities,” said Melissa Hunt, executive director of Childhood Connections, a local childcare provider.

Urban Matters said community input is essential to successfully inform this research project and invites parents and childcare providers to engage, share their thoughts and participate.

An online survey for both parents and providers is available now and forums will be held in each municipality at the end of the month. To access the surveys or register for a forum visit Care For Our Kids’ webpage.

Central Okanagan to have childcare needs assessed by study

