Kelowna’s director of business and entrepreneurial development, Robert Fine, seen here on the left at a UDI panel discussion about the Okanagan’s economy last year with the EDC’s Corie Griffiths and local MLA Norm Letnick, says he feels the city’s efforts to stimulate the local business climate are paying off an that is reflected by the lower unemployment rate. -Image credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Central Okanagan unemployment rate second lowest in country

At 3.3 per cent in December, it was only bettered by Guelph, Ont. among Canada’s 33 largest centres

The Central Okanagan finished 2018 with the second lowest unemployment rate of the country’s 33 largest urban centres.

The 3.3 per cent rate for the Kelowna area was only bested in December by Guelph, Ont., which recorded a 2.3 per cent unemployment rate.

In Kelowna’s case the rate dropped more than half a percentage point and in a surprising showing was lower than Vancouver’s 4.4 per cent rate.

“Normally we are about a point above Vancouver,” said Robert Fine, the City of Kelowna’s director of business and entrepreneurial development.

Fine said city’s December rate appears to be a reflection of an uptick in construction in the city—several large construction projects started in 2018—and moves made last year by the to help help stimulate the business climate locally.

“It points to the fact the economy plays a significant role in what will happen with employment,” said Fine.

Overall, the unemployment rate in the Central Okanagan has dropped in the last year by nearly 50 per cent. In December 2017, it stood at 6.2 per cent said Fine. It was six per cent last August.

Fine said while there was a period of uncertainty among many businesses earlier in the year about how strong the local economy was, that appear to have lift as 2018 came to an end.

“Nobody’s jumping up and down in terms of what they think the long-term will hold, but for now I think many (business people) are feeling better,” he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent, the lowest rate since comparable date became available 42 years ago.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another
Next story
B.C. woman gets new trial after judge ‘stereotyped’ domestic violence victims

Just Posted

Central Okanagan unemployment rate second lowest in country

At 3.3 per cent in December, it was only bettered by Guelph, Ont. among Canada’s 33 largest centres

Kelowna council underwhelmed by row housing project design

Academy Ridge proponents asked to explain exterior design decisions to council

Kelowna adapting to larger Okanagan watershed management role

City seeks ways to collaborate with regional water stakeholders

Kelowna radio host steps away from mic due to health issues

TJ of Andy & TJ in the Morning has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

B.C. taxi app gets set to launch before ride-hailing allowed

Kater plans to link cab companies to customers province-wide

Donation bin deaths prompt Canadian manufacturer to stop

Toronto-area company RangeView Fabricating will focus on modifying the existing containers

NDP critic calls RCMP intervention ‘pretty lame’ in B.C.’s anti-LNG protest

Federal NDP’s reconciliation critic Romeo Saganash joined demonstrators on Parliament Hill

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Climate change doubled risk of B.C.’s record-setting 2017 wildfires: study

Environment Canada says global warming likely to increased amount of land burned by up to 11 times

Final two berths for BC Women’s Curling Championship awarded

Team Richards and Team Thompson claimed the spots with victories in Kamloops

Scam using photos of sick U.S. child targets B.C. residents

Someone going by the name of “Bob Dino” claimed to be raising money for the funeral expenses of a child named Dakota

Most Read