Centre of Gravity kicks off this weekend

The annual sports and music festival will be happening in City Park

Prepare for bumping bass beats this weekend, as Kelowna’s annual Centre of Gravity is set to kick off Friday in City Park.

The sports and music festival, located in City Park, will include all nine members of the Wu-Tang Clan, who are touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Zedd will headline the stage Friday night, with Wu-Tang Clan scheduled for Saturday, and French Montana on Sunday.

This year’s all-ages event will also feature performances from Keys N Krates, Elephante, GTA, Spag Heddy, Kill the Noise, Grey, Neon Steve and more.

The beach festival will feature live performances on two stages, more than 150 international athletes competing in everything from beach volleyball to basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding and BMX. New this year will also be the addition of an axe-throwing zone.

