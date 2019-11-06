CENTURY 21 raises $27,000 at poker tournament

The money was raised for Easter Seals’ Camp Winfield

The 8th annual Texas Hold’Em Charity event hosted by CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd. was a success when the cards were drawn on Nov. 6 in Kelowna.

One-hundred and ten participants helped raise $27,000 to help fund Easter Seals’ Camp Winfield to provide an overnight summer camping experience for children, teens and young adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

“We are proud to be part of a community like Easter Seals, that supports people with disabilities and gives them an opportunity to live, learn, work and play within their own communities,” said Anna Carbone, co-owner of CENTURY 21.

“Each year our office rallies together to raise funds to send kids to Camp Winfield. These camps are so important to the development of kids with diverse abilities. It puts a smile on their faces and ours.”

CENTURY 21 is a long-time supporter of Easter Seals, with their C21 Kids to Camp Program. Over the last eight-and-a-half years, CENTURY 21 has raised over $335,000 and continues to demonstrate their support through local philanthropic events that help raise awareness of Camp Winfield. Select realtors make donations with the sale or purchase of a home through the CENTURY 21 Closing Gifts for Kids Program.

“The CENTURY 21 family in Kelowna sets the gold standard for charitable giving and we are beyond thankful for all of their hard work and dedication,” said Lisa Beck, president and CEO for Eastern Seals BC/Yukon.

“Through their generosity, more kids living with disabilities will get to experience the power of Easter Seals Camp Winfield, a place that instills confidence, boosts self-esteem and changes a life forever.”

For information about C21 Kids to Camp Program and make a donation, visit www.C21KidstoCamp.ca or www.easternsealsbcy.ca

