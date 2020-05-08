CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

COVID-19 scams are still surfacing in the Central Okanagan.
And the Kelowna RCMP are cautioning people to keep their guards up.
The local detachment has fielded several complaints regarding a Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) text scam.
“In this scam a text message is sent to a phone indicating that the recipient had received a deposit for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and includes a link or attachment to follow,” reads a statement from the RCMP. “By clicking on the link the victim may either allow malware to be installed on their device or may be taken to a webpage where they will be asked to divulge personal information which will lead to identity theft.”
If you believe you’ve received such a message, the RCMP urges you not to open it and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
If you provided information and believe yourself to have been a victim of this scam:
- Report it to your local police
- Call Equifax Canada (1-800-465-7166)
- Call TransUnion Canada (1-877-525-3823)
