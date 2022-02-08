Summerland RCMP converge on the Trout Creek Go Market on Oct. 21, 2021 after a man with a chainsaw barricaded himself inside. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Summerland RCMP converge on the Trout Creek Go Market on Oct. 21, 2021 after a man with a chainsaw barricaded himself inside. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Chainsaw-wielding Penticton man pleads guilty in court

Robert Teal walked into a Summerland liquor store and gas station with a chainsaw

The 44-year-old Penticton man who wielded a running chainsaw and barricaded himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland has pleaded guilty to three of the charges against him.

Robert Teal was in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday morning to make his guilty plea for robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

He will be in court next March 23 for a pre-sentencing report.

Teal has remained in custody since his arrest on the night of Oct. 22, 2021.

Around 6:30 p.m. on that night, Summerland RCMP responded to a report of a man who walked into the Trout Creek liquor store and then the attached gas station convenience store with a running chainsaw where he damaged the inside of both stores.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

A police dog, negotiator and the region’s Emergency Response Team were called in. After an hour, the man put down the chainsaw and walked out of the store without incident, said police.

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of wielding chainsaw remains behind bars

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeOkanagan

Previous story
EV readiness eyed by Kelowna council
Next story
U.K. vigil for Vernon woman a ‘touching’ tribute to 2 murder victims

Just Posted

The Okanagan Rail Trail will be completed in the new Memorandum of Understanding (Contributed).
‘Historic’ agreement will complete Okanagan Rail Trail and improve infrastructure

(Photo: City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council considers several rezoning requests

Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub on May 19, 2020. (Contributed)
Kelowna pub Doc’s set to expand and change name

Big White mascot ‘Loose Moose’ is cheering Tess Critchlow on (Photo - Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s Tess Critchlow competes tonight at the Winter Olympic games