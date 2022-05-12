Chamber Music Kelowna battling homelessness through melody

Nicholas Denton Protsack will be preforming at the concert on Friday, June 3 (Photo - Rob Buchanan / @dentonprotsackmusic/Instagram)

Chamber Music Kelowna and the Metro Community are partnering up for a concert to raise money for homelessness.

As part of the Chamber Music’s ‘Concerts in the Community’, all proceeds from the event will go to Metro’s programs to fight homelessness and hunger.

“With this event, we are excited to bring beautiful music to the Kelowna community in an accessible way, while working to support the work that Metro does for those in our community who are currently experiencing homelessness,” said Andrew Stauffer, board member. “This concert is one of the main highlights of Chamber Music Kelowna’s community concert series.”

The trio of Nicholas Denton Protsack, Patricia Tau, and Nicola Everton will perform at the concert titled ‘Expect the Unexpected’. Protsack, a Kelowna native, cellist and composer, brought the artists and programming together for this event, and has received international recognition for his music. They will be playing a variety of traditional and contemporary chamber music, with Protsack on the cello, Tau on the piano and Everton on the clarinet.

Metro Community has been in downtown Kelowna for 14 years serving people experiencing homelessness with food, a shower, day storage and laundry. They have experienced a massive influx of those in need recently, setting a record over the past four months with more than 1,000 drop-in visits.

The concert will be at ‘The Hub’, Metro’s venue at 1265 Ellis Street on Fri. June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds go to the Metro Community.

