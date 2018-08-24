Changes to bus routes in the Central Okanagan

Changes are coming to the Kelowna Regional Transit System Sept. 2. —Image: Capital News files

Changes are coming to the Kelowna Regional Transit system.

B.C. Transit says starting Sept. 2, bus riders using the system can expect improved frequency and modified routing on several routes to enhance reliability and ensure better connections.

Key changes involve routes serving Glenmore, and include the introduction of two new routes, the 18 Glenmore/Downtown and the 19 Glenmore/Orchard Park, which will replace the current route 7 Glenmore.

Offering new, all-day service every day, the 6 Glenmore/UBCO bus will now travel directly between Glenmore and the UBC Okanagan campus via the new John Hindle Drive, which is slated to open within the next week. Together with the new 18 and 19 routes, service will be improved in the Glenmore area, says B.C. Transit.

Other changes include:

• Route 4 UBCO Express will offer service on Sexsmith Road and Academy Way

• Route 23 Lake Country will provide service to UBCO every 15 minutes during rush hour in the mornings (7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.) and afternoons (2:30 p.m.to 6 p.m.)

Due to low ridership, the 27 Horizon route in West Kelowna will be discontinued, with improved frequency on 29 Bear Creek and 97 Okanagan routes to maintain reliable service for Westside riders.

Also effective Sept. 2, full service will be reinstated on routes serving schools and post-secondary institutions as students head back to the classroom.

In addition to the above changes, later in the fall, the 8 University/OK College route and 10 North Rutland route will use the Rutland Transit Exchange, improving connections with other bus routes that serve the area.

Check bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps/alerts for updates.

For more information about transit in Kelowna, go to bctransit.com/kelowna.

