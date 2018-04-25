Andrea DeMeer RCMP continue to investigate and were back at Princeton Secondary School Tuesday morning.

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Charges may be laid following the seizure of a replica handgun at Princeton Secondary School.

RCMP Const. Chad Parsons said police are still investigating the incident, which occurred Monday when a student produced a starter pistol and showed it to his friends.

Related: Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Imitation firearms can be prohibited under the Criminal Code, said Parsons.

“Charges could be possible in a case like this.”

Parsons said while replica firearms and starter pistols normally have safety features like plugged barrels and bright orange hand grips, this imitation was painted black.

“This one was modified…This firearm that we seized yesterday, it would be very hard to determine [whether or not it was real.]”

Parsons said a replica weapon has the potential to intimidate or frighten others, and also puts the person possessing it at risk.

Had the school been placed in lock down and RCMP arrived “that person could potentially be in a very dangerous situation and [it could] put the members in a very hard place to make a hard call.”

School administrators confiscated the pistol without incident.

The school community was shaken, said principal Patrick Kaiser.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office
Next story
Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

Just Posted

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Smoky stop for Greyhound bus

Bus was seen with smoke coming from its brakes, Wednesday.

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Gangland slaying left mark on Kelowna

It’s been a few days since Kelowna residents learned that a plea deal may have been struck.

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Wrestlers invade Kelowna and Vernon

Wrestling events this weekend benefit numerous Okanagan charities

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

UPDATE: Polson Avengers find needles

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Most Read