Charges pending after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

All injured persons released from hospital over the weekend

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Princeton resulted in numerous people being sent to hospital, Friday Aug. 27.

The highway was closed for several hours while first responders triaged victims and sent them to hospital, including one patient who was flown out by air ambulance, and the wrecks were cleared.

The accident involved two mini vans – one carrying a family of four – and two pick up trucks, one pulling a trailer, according to police.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said Monday, Aug. 30, that none of the injuries were life-threatening, and over the weekend everyone had been released from hospital.

A local man, 67, faces numerous charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, said Hughes.

The accident, which was reported at about 4 p.m., appears to have occurred when one driver pulled out to pass and came into collision with oncoming traffic, he explained.

That stretch of Highway 3 sees its fair share of serious and sometimes fatal accidents, said Hughes, adding they just aren’t the highway’s fault.

“There’s blind corners and it’s windy, however, the maximum speed limit of 100 kilometres an hour is appropriate for the road, he said. “The highway is actually in pretty good shape.”

He said most crashes there in the past have occurred because of speeds inappropriate to driving conditions and inattentive driving.

“Passing lanes are passing lanes for a reason and double solid lines are double solid lines for a reason.”

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com