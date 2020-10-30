The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in the Okanagan – but not on Vancouver Island – over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen

CHARTS: New COVID-19 cases have doubled in Okanagan over last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

Vancouver, the Okanagan and the Fraser North area have all seen worryingly high numbers of new COVID-19 cases detected over the past week, new numbers released by the BC CDC and analyzed by Black Press show.

Although the Fraser South area was primarily responsible for driving the increase in the province’s COVID-19 numbers through mid-October, other regions have now begun to see dramatic increases in the number of newly confirmed cases.

Between Oct. 23 and 29, the average daily number of newly detected COVID-19 cases has risen by 50 per cent in Vancouver and doubled in the Okanagan and the Fraser North area.

Cases still continue to climb in Fraser South – a region that includes Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock. But the rate of growth has slowed since the previous, when more than half of all newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were detected in the area.

In the seven days between Oct. 23 and 29, 1,825 new COVID-19 cases were detected across the province. A little under half – 875 – were in Fraser South. That 875 figure is about 31 per cent higher than the previous week, but the weekly rate of increase has slowed.

From Thursday: B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

RELATED: COVID-19 ‘disproportionately’ affecting Fraser Health: Henry

But the detection of new COVID-19 cases is accelerating in Fraser North – which includes Burnaby, New Westminster, the Tri-Cities and Maple Ridge. There, new cases nearly doubled last week, with 337 people diagnosed with COVID-19. It was the second straight week where cases have jumped significantly. Between mid-September and mid-October, the region had been seeing only about 100 new cases each week.

It’s a similar story in the Okanagan, where 66 new cases were detected between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. That’s double the previous week and close to the same number of cases that were confirmed in all of September and early October.

In Vancouver, meanwhile, 281 new cases were confirmed last week – a 50 per cent increase over the previous week. That city’s figures have fluctuated over the last two months, and more cases were detected in one September week. But the high case counts in regions to its immediate east and south suggest that this latest spike may be harder to flatten.

While more local regions are seeing large increases in COVID-19 cases, some parts of B.C. continue to do well to keep the virus in check.

In particular, Vancouver Island saw just seven new cases over the past week, the lowest figure since the end of September and well below all other comparatively sized regions in the province.

In the Lower Mainland, Richmond and the North shore continue to see fairly even case numbers, while in the Interior, the Kootenays continue to keep their weekly case count below 10.

Health officials have repeatedly warned, though, that COVID-19 continues to circulate in all B.C. communities, and stress the need for residents not to let their guard down.

Charts may take a moment to load. Hover over each circle to see number.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser South/East
Infogram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen

Previous story
A bittersweet celebration: Kelowna Legion preps for city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony
Next story
Kelowna city staff wave down proposed Byrns Road development

Just Posted

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Kelowna city staff wave down proposed Byrns Road development

Developer proposes gas station, car wash, liquor store, commercial buildings, in agricultural area

Photo (L-R): This year’s REnEW program graduates are Kaylamay Meldrum, Jordan Lindley; Selena Joe; Bill Louie (program mentor); Dakota Ned; Chayton Coble; Ricky August; Kenny Derickson; Tiffany Louie and Tanita Beaulieu. (Photo - FortisBC)
Innovative FortisBC training program builds construction skills, new lives

10 students graduated from the REnEW program

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.
Family of teen stabbed to death in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Kelowna's crime rate is growing faster than any other city with more than 100,000 people across the country. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
More help from province needed, says Kelowna mayor following spike in crime

“Community safety cannot rest on the shoulder of police alone,” says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Vernon Council voted in favour of implementing a 500-metre buffer between all new cannabis stores in the city at its meeting Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Black Press files)
New cannabis shops in Vernon will need to stay 500m apart

The distancing rule won’t apply to existing stores, including the six currently in downtown core

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Little Seedlings Daycare in Armstrong, located beside Highland Park Elementary School (pictured above). Interior Health confirmed the positive case was present at the daycare on Oct. 22 and 23, 2020. (Google image)
COVID-19 case reported at Armstrong daycare

IH letter says positive case was present at Little Seedlings Daycare Oct. 22 and 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help Mirjana Komljenovic, who has been diagnosed with Hermansky Pudlak Syndome and requires $2,000 a month to cover the costs of her medication. (gofundme.com)
Fundraiser created to help Summerland woman with rare condition

Mirjana Komljenovic requires costly medication to treat Hermansky Pudlak Syndome

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heather Pescada is Ms. Halloween and when COVID threatened to ruin her haunted fun, she got creative, inventing a six foot candy chute at her Summerland, Trout Creek home. (Peskelly Family Facebook page)
Okanagan Halloween house invents huge candy chute

The six foot chute looks like the snake from Nightmare Before Christmas

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Most Read