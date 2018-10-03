(Tadeusz Lakota/Unsplash)

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

People who were abused as children might still have signs of trauma in their DNA, a new study released Tuesday from the University of British Columbia and Harvard suggests, and that trauma could be transferred to their offspring.

Researchers looked at the chemical tags on the DNA of 34 men and found noticeable differences between those who had been abused and those who had not. The chemical tagging is known methylation, a “dimming” of genes that’s believed to be influenced by someone’s environment or life experiences.

READ MORE: UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

READ MORE: Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

The study specifically looked at sperm cells, with the idea that childhood abuse might carry not only into adulthood but onto the next generation, as previous experiments on animals have shown.

The researchers looked at 12 regions of the men’s genomes and were struck by the degree of “dimming” there. Eight DNA regions were more than 10-per-cent different, while one region revealed a difference of 29 per cent.

“When the sperm meets the egg, there is a massive amount of genetic reshuffling, and most of the methylation is at least temporarily erased,” said lead author Andrea Roberts, a research scientist at the Harvard Chan School.

“But finding a molecular signature in sperm brings us at least a step closer to determining whether child abuse might affect the health of the victim’s offspring.”

Researchers said the study’s small sample size made it hard to extrapolate out to the wider population, but hoped that if replicated in a larger study, the results could provide tools for law enforcement.

”Methylation is starting to be viewed as a potentially useful tool in criminal investigations – for example, by providing investigators with an approximate age of a person who left behind a sample of their DNA,” said senior author Michael Kobor, a medical genetics professor at UBC .

“So it’s conceivable that the correlations we found between methylation and child abuse might provide a percentage probability that abuse had occurred.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Just Posted

Kelowna man wins $500,000 on Daily Grand draw

Robert Pearce has earned $25,000 a year for life

First steps made for affordable housing developments in Lake Country

Council agreed to give first and second reading to a Society of Hope development

Kelowna man to be sentenced today, months after being found guilty of manslaughter

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Your morning news in 90

Check out the top headlines in the Okanagan- Shuswap for Oct. 3, 2019

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Oscar Barnes

Oscar Barnes has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say

Digital policy expert Michael Geist said such safe harbour rules haven’t been part of the Canadian landscape

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

Eight-year-old Jackson McKie — who he’s looked after since he was an infant — brought a stuffed toy to the operating room with him last Thursday

Most Read