A child was pricked by a needle Monday afternoon at this McDonald’s location on Pandora Avenue. (Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS)

Child pricked by discarded needle at Victoria restaurant

Incident took place Monday at a downtown McDonald’s, located across the street from a homeless shelter

A Victoria business owner has come forward following reports a child accidentally pricked themselves on a discarded needle Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s franchise he owns on Pandora Avenue.

“As the owner of a local family friendly business, I am treating this incident with the utmost priority and taking the situation very seriously,” Wayne Krawchuck said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have spoken with the family involved, and are also working closely with the local police.”

The parents realized something was wrong when their child began crying, according to the Victoria Police Department.

RELATED: Syringe found in downtown Victoria parking dispenser

“Upon inspection by the parents, they noticed an uncapped syringe. The three-year-old was taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries,” according to a statement from VicPD.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 250-995-7654.

RELATED: Needle found on handrail of Victoria parkade

Last summer a security guard patrolling a downtown parkade found a syringe taped to the underside of a hand railing on Yates St. and in Nov. 2017 an uncapped syringe was found in a downtown parking ticket dispenser.

The McDonald’s location where this incident occurred is across the street from Victoria’s largest inner-city community centre that includes transitional housing, counselling and outreach service.

editor@vicnews.com

B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock
Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

