A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon Friday afternoon.

The incident took place near one of two entrances to the Freshco parking lot, across from Teeter Totter Toys on 30th Avenue. BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded with multiple vehicles at approximately 2:15 p.m. June 11.

Ryan Thompson was nearby when the incident took place. He said he heard the collision, but was facing the other direction the moment it occurred.

“It was really loud,” he said, adding he believed it was a “little girl” who was struck.

The child was taken to hospital with injuries that are unknown at this time.

The driver, who was visibly shaken, said they did not see the girl run out into road before it was too late.

The girl was with her brother and father at the time.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
