B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

Chilliwack’s court house has been evacuated this afternoon, following a bomb threat.

The Progress has a reporter on scene.

More to come.

School districts adding up cost of new health tax
Dozens decry Indigenous injustice outside Penticton's court

