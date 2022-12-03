(Alex Senger/Submitted)

Downtown Kelowna Christmas tree light up makes the whole place shimmer

The downtown market, live band, Santa and skating were hits at the annual tree light up

Downtown Kelowna just got a ‘whole lot’ brighter.

The Christmas tree in Stuart Park was lit at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, while the smell of mini donuts and music from a live band filled the waterfront.

Santa was at the event to help spread holiday cheer.

The downtown event drew hundreds of people who enjoyed the skating rink, the outdoor market, and the band that played until after dark.

For more fun things to do around Kelowna this holiday season visit tourismkelowna.com.

