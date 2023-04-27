(Photo/City of Kelowna)

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna floats private boat launch fees

The city launched a commercial user program in May 2022

A year after the city approved a user-pay system for commercial watercraft operators using municipal docks, staff is recommending the program be expanded to all boat owners.

A report going to council May 1 targets 100 per cent cost recovery of maintaining the city’s four launches with no impact on taxation.

READ MORE: Kelowna sets municipal boat launch fees for commercial operators

Operating and maintenance costs run the city about $365,000 a year, with revenue from commercial boat licensing totalling $140,000 in its first year.

“While program revenues are not anticipated to increase substantially in 2023, the implementation of an all user-pay cost recovery system in 2024 and beyond will see this important amenity entirely self-funded, with minimal reliance on taxation,” the report reads.

Commercial operators pay anywhere between $200 to $2,000 per watercraft, depending on type and usage. Companies can be fined up to $500 for not having a permit.

Several commercial operators have complained that the program was unfair as many private owners are offering tours for payment, but do not have to pay a launch fee.

READ MORE: Okanagan commercial vessel operators capsized by city fees, rogue recreational boaters

Potential fees for private boat owners starting in 2024 were not included in the report.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Boating City of Kelowna lakes Okanagan

