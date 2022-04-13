City of Kelowna investing millions in waterworks projects for 2022

The City of Kelowna plans on investing $35 million in water, wastewater, and stormwater protection projects in 2022.

The Guy Street wastewater lift station in the North End is housed in an old building and has reached the end of its productive life. The $2.3 million project will upgrade the station to service the area for the next 35 years, and install a new sanitary collection pipe in the Manhattan Drive and Flintoft Avenue areas.

The projects are should be completed by early summer.

Downtown sanitary sewer mains and services on Lawson Avenue, as well as tributary lanes between Ethel St. and Gordon Drive will be upgraded. The work involves replacing 750 meters of sewer pipe installed in 1948, and is anticipated to take place from the spring to summer. Water, sewer and facility renewal projects on Raymer Avenue from Gordon to Ethel and around the wastewater treatment facility will also be constructed and completed by 2023.

Following two years of operating the new potable water supply improvements for the city’s south end and into southeast Kelowna, the city is now completing projects to optimize system performance. This work, which should be completed by the end of 2022, provides added protections and resiliency in place to ensure a clean water supply. Improvements include higher capacity pumping to the Crawford neighbourhoods, added reliability to the non-potable irrigation supply, and added water metering to improve water management.

The Frazer Lake Dam in Upper Mission is getting an upgrade. $700,000 of work is needed to upgrade the dam to meet provincial dam safety requirements and maintain a water feature in the area for years to come.

Residences historically on septic in the Rutland and Rialto neighbourhoods can soon expect a new sewer connection and the opportunity to connect to the city’s sanitary utility. The city’s utility conveys, treats, and discharges high-quality effluent safely back to Okanagan Lake. The city will be spending over $12 million on these projects, which will be designed and constructed over three years with funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Construction will start in the fall of 2022, and is expected to be complete by fall, 2025.

Mill Creek Flood Protection Project is a multi-year, multi-project initiative to reduce the risk of flooding throughout the city, creating conditions to pass a one-in-200-year flood event. Improvements are already underway at the diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive, as well as the replacement of the bridge at Old Vernon Road.

In 2023, expect improvements to several sections between the diversion and Okanagan Lake. The work is funded in part through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund through the Government of Canada.

