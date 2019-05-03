File photo.

City of Kelowna looking for region-wide transportation feedback through new survey

The survey will help shape regional transportation planning

The City of Kelowna is hoping to get resident feedback on the state of transportation in the city, as well as through the rest of the Okanagan.

The Connecting our Region survey will allow both locals and businesses to add their voice to the city initiatives to regional transportation planning.

“We are looking for input on a variety of transportation projects, programs and policies across the Central Okanagan that aim to make regional travel more efficient and convenient,” said Rafael Villarreal integrated transportation department manager.

“We encourage residents to share their transportation ideas for today and tomorrow as our region continues to grow.”

Survey results will feed into two main transportation initiatives that look to guide the industry’s future. The first is the regional transportation plan identifies needed investments over the next 20 years. It will be the Central Okanagan’s first region-wide transportation.

The second is the Okanagan gateway transportation study that will define future projects, programs and policies that will improve connections to Kelowna airport and UBC Okanagan.

“Transportation across the region is critical to our economic competitiveness, quality of life and the health of our environment,” said Villarreal. “The decisions we make today will significantly influence our future, including jobs, air quality, education, housing and social well-being.”

More information can be found at smarttrips.ca.

