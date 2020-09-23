The temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue is pictured in this file photo. It is set to be moved to 890 Baillie Avenue this week. (Kelowna Cap News - File)

City of Kelowna moving temporary shelter off Recreation Avenue

Sheltering space moving to 890 Baillie Avenue, expected to be completed this week

The City of Kelowna is preparing to relocate the temporary overnight sheltering space on Recreation Avenue, to 890 Baillie Avenue, a move that is expected to be completed this week.

The space on Recreation Avenue, the City explained in a release Wednesday (Sept. 23) has served as an outdoor shelter since last fall.

The City said the law requires them to keep some parks and public spaces open, to be used as temporary overnight sheltering for those without a home. However, the City added, they can identify which parks or public spaces where sheltering will not be allowed.

The addition of 38 units of housing with supports on Ellis Street, and 49 units of housing with supports on McCurdy Road, are anticipated to be completed by early 2021. This, along with the addition of emergency winter shelter space, the need for shelter space outside the winter, “should be mitigated.”

The City added the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, BC Housing and the City are working on securing emergency winter shelter space.

“Communities across BC and Canada are experiencing an ongoing homelessness crisis that is exacerbated by the uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Darren Caul, Community Safety Director. “While we are doing everything possible to ensure enough shelter space is available, solutions take time.”

Temporary overnight sheltering will be available between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. and areas for shelter set-up will be clearly marked. Basic amenities will be provided including washroom facilities, garbage disposal and sharps disposal.

Visit the City of Kelowna’s website to find updated information about who to call, when to call or use the service request system on kelowna.ca to report a non-emergency issue at the overnight shelter site.

More information on the city’s outdoor shelters can be found on the city’s website.

