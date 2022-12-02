City of Kelowna proposes 4 per cent property tax hike for 2023

That works out to $91.68 for the year, for the median-priced single-detached home

Kelowna residents are looking at a four per cent increase in property tax for 2023.

As council gets set for budget deliberations on Dec. 8, staff are proposing a 4.01 per cent overall increase. That works out to $91.68 for the year, or $7.64 per month, for a single-detached home with an average value determined by BC Assessment.

The increase includes the introduction of a one per cent public safety levy.

“The preliminary budget prioritizes financial prudence amid inflation pressures to keep the tax demand increase as low as possible,” said Doug Gilchrist, city manager. “Public feedback through engagement projects, the bi-annual citizen survey, daily correspondence to mayor and council and what we heard through the election – it all plays an integral part in prioritizing budget submissions.”

Residents can watch budget deliberations via livestream on the City of Kelowna website, Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Utility rate hike likely for City of Kelowna customers

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaProperty taxestaxes