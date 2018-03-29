Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park. —Image: Google Maps

City of Kelowna re-opens part of Knox Mountain Drive

Lower half to re-open Tuesday, with the upper half scheduled to re-open in two weeks

With daytime temperatures now in double digits, the City of Kelowna says the bottom half of Knox Mountain Drive will open to traffic starting Tuesday, April 3.

The gate to the first lookout will open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the upper half of Knox Mountain Drive set to open in two weeks, weather permitting.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Park users are also reminded that the Ogopogo Trail will be closed until May for improvements and upgrades. Construction signage is posted in the area to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

Due to a mudslide at the south east end of Knox Mountain Park, just south of Royal View Drive, the trail that runs parallel and south of Royal View Drive has been closed until further notice. Residents can use the sidewalk along Royal View Drive to access Knox Mountain Park.

For the safety of all park users and wildlife, dog owners are reminded that dogs must be on-leash when in the park. Owners are reminded to bring bags to pick up after their dogs and to properly dispose of the waste in a garbage bin.

Users are also reminded that smoking is prohibited in all city parks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions
Next story
Federal campaigns have educated millions of youths about dangers of pot: minister

Just Posted

Slope stability issues closes Canyon Falls Park

Repairs need to be done to the area in Kelowna

City of Kelowna re-opens part of Knox Mountain Drive

Lower half to re-open Tuesday, with the upper half scheduled to re-open in two weeks

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

UPDATE: House fire in Rutland knocked down

No injuries but significant damage after a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Homeless shelter in Kelowna’s old A&B Sound will be up and running for another year

Cornerstone shelter to remain open until March 2019

Search continues for missing West Kelowna man

Lawrence Hamilton, 72, was last seen March 25

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Teeing it up on Kelowna area courses

Golfers in the Central Okanagan have several options as courses begin opening for the season

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Most Read