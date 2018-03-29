City of Kelowna re-opens part of Knox Mountain Drive

Lower half to re-open Tuesday, with the upper half scheduled to re-open in two weeks

With daytime temperatures now in double digits, the City of Kelowna says the bottom half of Knox Mountain Drive will open to traffic starting Tuesday, April 3.

The gate to the first lookout will open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the upper half of Knox Mountain Drive set to open in two weeks, weather permitting.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Park users are also reminded that the Ogopogo Trail will be closed until May for improvements and upgrades. Construction signage is posted in the area to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

Due to a mudslide at the south east end of Knox Mountain Park, just south of Royal View Drive, the trail that runs parallel and south of Royal View Drive has been closed until further notice. Residents can use the sidewalk along Royal View Drive to access Knox Mountain Park.

For the safety of all park users and wildlife, dog owners are reminded that dogs must be on-leash when in the park. Owners are reminded to bring bags to pick up after their dogs and to properly dispose of the waste in a garbage bin.

Users are also reminded that smoking is prohibited in all city parks.

