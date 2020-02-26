Paul’s Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

City of Kelowna to make improvements to Paul's Tomb on Knox Mountain

Paul’s Tomb will be closed for the month of March

Knox Mountain in Kelowna will be one trail short for the month of March.

The City of Kelowna intends to close Paul’s Tomb for improvements beginning on Mar. 1.

The work includes non-explosive rock slope excavation to widen the trail and allow better access for service and emergency vehicles, according to the city.

The trail closure will begin about one kilometer north of the Polar Point access. The parking lot at Poplar Point will also be closed for equipment purposes.

The trail between the first parking lot to the Poplar Point access will still be accessible and construction signage will be in place to assist park visitors.

For more information about Knox Mountain, visit kelowna.ca/parks

Mountain biking

