Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (File photo)

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (File photo)

City of Penticton seeks audit of BC Housing supportive housing units

BC Housing recently announced plans to construct a new supportive housing unit in the city

City council has voted in favour of requesting a third-party audit be done on three of B.C. Housing’s existing supportive housing facilities in Penticton.

The purpose of the audit would be to to determine if sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need and what the impact of the housing units has been on the community. Councillors voted in favour of requesting the audit today (Jan. 26) in a special council meeting.

The city would like to see the audit completed before BC Housing applies for any new development permits in the city. BC Housing recently announced plans to build a new 54 unit supportive housing project at 3240 Skaha Lake Road. The project, which would house those experiencing homelessness, would be modelled after the existing supportive housing facility Burdock House on Winnipeg Street.

Burdock House, Compass House, and Fairhaven Supportive Housing are the three facilities the city would like to see audited.

READ MORE: Province announces Skaha supportive housing project

Council voted unanimously in favour of requesting the audit, citing the current lack of information on the impact to the community and effectiveness of BC Housing’s current supportive housing units.

Council recently asked for a housing needs assessment from BC Housing but has not yet received it.

Coun. Judy Sentes said it’s important that the city takes into consideration the needs and impacts of everyone in the community, including seniors and the “working poor” who are often overlooked by BC Housing.

“I recognize the authority BC Housing has but they’re not absolute.” Sentes said. “I feel strongly that they’re taking advantage of our community.

“Some of these agencies like BC Housing have tunnel vision… we need to take all of the needs of all our citizens into account before a decision like this can be made.”

Sentes also noted that she would like to explore options for “early intervention and specific mental health help” instead of constructing more housing units with “no support.”

Coun. Katie Robinson claimed the impacts of the current supportive housing have been vast, including causing local businesses to shutter.

Council, alongside Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, will attend a meeting via Zoom today with BC Housing minister David Eby at 4 p.m. to further discuss their desire for an audit. The topic is also on the agenda for the next regular council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“Stay tuned and we’ll bring information forward as we get it,” mayor John Vassilaki said to the public.

READ MORE: Penticton mayor and MLA concerned about new homeless housing


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing man’s mom still hopeful, 2 years after his car was found abandoned at B.C. trail
Next story
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

Just Posted

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

11 more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster on Big White Mountain. Pictured above is TELUS park at Big White Ski Resort, Jan. 26. (Big White Ski Resort)
11 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total case count to 225, according to health authorities in a Tuesday update

Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking at gut bacteria as a way of slowing down the development of Alzheimer’s. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Okanagan study looking for volunteers of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

The study is looking at how gut bacteria may help slow the disease

Kevin Lee Barrett pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of his mother Eleanor Holmes on Tuesday, Jan. 26. (File)
West Kelowna man accused of trying to kill his mom pleads guilty to assault

Kevin Barrett entered a surprise guilty plea to the lesser charge of aggravated assault on Tuesday morning

A bus at downtown Kelowna’s Queensway Transit Exchange. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna transit system poised for recovery: transit manager

2021 numbers already show ridership levels at or higher than the projected recovery

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Vernon now has an approved 13 cannabis shops in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon, the ‘Pot capital of B.C.’ greenlights two new stores downtown

Two more shops, within 240 metres, approved, despite neighbouring businesses opposition

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Oliver Elementary School
Former Oliver PAC treasurer charged with fraud returns to court

Belinda Yorke will be in court to fix a date for trial in February

Two fibreglass bees were stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm Nov. 22, 2020. (Facebook)
Stolen bee returned to Vernon honey farm

Two months after thieves buzzed off with two bee sculptures, public tips led police one of them

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alexandra “Annabelle” Lee and her grandpa Bryan Weightman enjoyed a shopping spree at the Sicamous Askew’s foods location after Weightman won a draw for a gift card. (Submitted)
Sicamous seven-year-old fills grandparents’ shopping cart after contest win

When her grandparents won an Askew’s Foods gift card, Alexandra Lee got to handle the shopping

Most Read