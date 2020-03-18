City of West Kelowna shuts down city hall due to COVID-19

Multiple facilities were also shut down by the city on March 17

The City of West Kelowna closed its city hall to the public on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the city also closed Jim Lind Arena, Royal LePage Place Arena and six other facilities to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Keeping our community and our staff safe remains our top priority and as much as we always want to welcome the public into city facilities, we must all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

“We’re still working hard to serve the public even though we are temporarily restricting public access into our buildings.”

The District of Lake Country also closed it’s municipal hall on March 17 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

