Cleanup scheduled for massive dump site near Peachland

The Okanagan Forestry Task Force is cleaning up an illegal dump site near

Abandoned furniture, tires and metal sheets lie strewn on the ground at an illegal dumping site near Peachland.

The Okanagan Forestry Task Force will be kicking off its season by helping to clean up a massive garbage site, according to its Facebook page.

On May 5, a cleanup will be held near the Highway 97 and Okanagan Connector Intersection. The site can be accessed using a side road just before Highway 97C.

The cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

